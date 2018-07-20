Nawaz asks masses to vote for tiger on 25th

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and supporters who met him at Adiala Jail to convey to the people to put stamp on tiger on July 25. The PML-N leaders and supporters are continuously visiting Adiala Jail to meet Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R) Safdar, but the jail authorities have disallowed the convicts’ councils Khawaja Haris and Amjad Pervez frommeeting them on Thursday. A list had been prepared of people allowed to meet the Sharifs at Adiala Jail, which included 11 lawyers. Others on the list include 17 family members and 23 PML-N leaders.

Among the PML-N leaders are Asif Kirmani, Javed Hashmi, Pervaiz Rashid, Ayaz Sadiq and the former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor. Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair, Raja Zafarul Haq and Khurrum Dastagir also arrived at the jail to meet the PML-N founder.

Some party workers stood outside the jail and shouted slogans in support of Nawaz and Maryam.

Junaid Safdar also visited Adiala Jail to meet his parents Maryam, Safdar and Nawaz Sharif. Talking to media after the meeting, former information minister Maryam Aurangzeb conveyed message of Nawaz Sharif to the people and asked them to vote for PML-N on July 25.

The jail authorities have given a place of walk for Nawaz Sharif in jail premises. He has also been provided a cook and doctor.