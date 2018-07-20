Lahore secure first position in U-16 Boys TT event

LAHORE: Lahore teams continued to register impressive performances on the third day of Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Thursday.

It’s worth mentioning that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is organising Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship with the collaboration of sports associations under the slogan of ‘Green and Healthy Punjab’.

Lahore team secured first position in table tennis event followed by Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib respectively. Lahore humbled Sheikhupura by 3-1 margin in a crucial match at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. Lahore’s Taimur Khan was in good nick and won his both matches in contrasting manner. Taimur Khan defeated Sheikhupura’s Musa Yasir in straight sets by 11-3, 11-4, 11-7. However, in his second contest, Taimur had to struggle hard against Abdullah Yasir in the 5-set clash. He won his match with the scores of 5-11, 11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 11-5. Lahore’s Ahmed also defeated Abdullah Yasir quite comfortably by 11-5, 11-4, 11-6.

However, Jahanzaib of Sheikhupura managed to carve out a consolation win against Lahore’s Abdullah Aslam by 11-6, 13-11, 11-6. In other table tennis matches, Lahore beat Kasur 3-0, Kasur beat Nankana 3-0 and Sheikhupura beat Nankana 3-0.

Lahore hockey team overwhelmed Sheikhupura by 3-0 at Mini Hockey Stadium. Lahore boys dominated the match proceedings right from the beginning. They outclassed their opponents in all departments of the game. Abdul Qayum, Abdul Mannan and Rana Arman netted one goal each for the winning team.

Lahore boys also showed excellent performance in wrestling competitions. Lahore’s Zeeshan beat Majid Ali of Nankana in 63kg bout. In 38kg match, Hasan of Lahore defeated Javed of Nankana. M Zeeshan emerged winner against Shahbaz in 46kg contest while Umer Latif of Lahore was adjudged triumphant against Nankana’s Hasnain in 54kg fight. M Qasim of Sheikhupura won his fight against Kasur’s Ejaz.

In volleyball event, Sheikhupura upset Lahore by 2-1 margin. The scores of the match were 26-24, 22-25 and 15-9. Kasur defeated Nankana Sahib by 2-0 in another volleyball clash with the score of 25-13 and 25-9.

Lahore outplayed Kasur by 2-0 in a volleyball match played at at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday evening. Lahore clinched both the sets with identical scores of 25-20, 25-20. Sheikhupura edged out Nankana Sahib by a narrow margin of 1-0 in a thrilling hockey match at Mini Hockey Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The solitary goal of the match was scored by Rana Sheraz ul Hasan. Nankana team offered tough resistance throughout the match but they could not prevent Sheikhupura from recording a slim victory. A large number of hockey enthusiasts appreciated fighting hockey skills of both the teams. The closing ceremony of Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship will be held at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex on Friday (today). Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Hussain Durrani will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony scheduled to be held at 6.00pm. Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhry and other top officials will also present on this occasion.

The schedule of July 20 matches:

Hockey: 3rd & 4th position match at Mini Hockey Stadium Final at Mini Hockey Stadium

Football: 3rd & 4th position match at Lahore Football Academy Johar Town

Final at Lahore Football Academy Johar Town

Volleyball: 3rd & 4th position match at Gymnasium Hall

Final at Gymnasium Hall

Badminton: Lahore vs Sheikhupura at Gymnasium Hall, Kasur vs Nankana Sahib at Gymnasium Hall.