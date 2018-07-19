MMA candidate decries foul play

Islamabad : The central leader of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) from NA-53 and NA-54 Islamabad Mian Muhammad Aslam has accused the district administration of the federal capital of creating hurdles in his election campaign.

Addressing a press conference in front of office of the district administration located in Sector G-11/4, the MMA candidate warned the district administration against what he said pre-poll rigging only to benefit his opponents. “The Election Commission of Pakistan, district administration District Returning Officer will be responsible for situation if unlawful tactics against him are not stopped,” he said adding NoC to him for publicity campaign for the election had also been withdrawn. He said in the first instance, the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) issued the NoC of display of banners on deposit of required money but when they started displaying banners, the same were removed by the district administration. “The Deputy Commissioner called me just to say as to who issued me the notification,” he said.

Mian Aslam said earlier, it took one week to get NoC for display of banners which was later cancelled. Mian Aslam who was elected on MMA ticket from old NA-48 in 2002 general elections, alleged that it has become a daily routine to arrest his party workers, remove banner and posters which was badly affecting his election campaign with less than week left to the polling day.