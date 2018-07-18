Iceland coach Hallgrimsson steps down

REYKJAVIK: Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson stepped down on Tuesday, a few weeks after leading the tiny nation at its first World Cup.

“If I had to continue, I would have done it with the same preparation, the same motivation but at some point, this kind of routine can lead to a certain weariness,” he told a press conference in Reykjavik.

The 51-year-old added that it would be “good for the team to have a new vision”. The Football Association of Iceland had hoped he would extend his contract for two more years.