Wed July 18, 2018
World

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2018

National squash trials for deaf from 23rd

LAHORE: The Pakistan Deaf Squash Association (PDSA) will hold trials for the selection of national team on July 23 and 24 here at the Punjab Squash Complex.

The trials of deaf players from across the country are being held on the direction of Pakistan Squash Federation. The selected players will be participating in the 9th World Deaf Squash Championship 2018 to be held at Toronto Athletic Club, Canada from October 1 to 6. The deaf players of the country have been asked to contact PDSA secretary Mohammad Usman.

