Minister for revising policies to boost industry

LAHORE: Punjab Commerce Minister Mian Anjum Nisar has said that industry badly needed skilled human resource, and the industry-academia linkage will be beneficial to boost the economy.

He said this while speaking at a seminar on Technology Development Fund held with the collaboration of HEC, Pakistan. Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) acting President Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, LCCI Standing Committee convener for industry-academia linkage Umer Saleem and other experts also spoke on the occasion. Mian Anjum Nisar said that policies and syllabus should be revisited to make them relevant to the needs of industry.

He said that LCCI and HEC were doing well for the promotion of industry-academia linkage. He stated skill-based knowledge could support and strengthen the economy of a country. He emphasised the need for demand-driven research work, saying that it would be beneficial for both researchers and industry.