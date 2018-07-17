Bilour clarifies statement about Haroon’s death

PESHAWAR: Clarifying his previous statement that our own people were behind the killing of Haroon Bilour, Awami National Party (ANP)’s senior leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour said here Monday that he meant their political rivals and not the party workers.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bilour House, he said that ANP was the only party that did not have any groupings.

Ghulam Bilour clarified that his family had not taken any decision about fielding the widow of Haroon Bilour to run for the PK-78 Peshawar constituency where her husband was the candidate. He added the family could not afford losing another member.

He said the ANP was on the hit-list of the militants when they were ruling the province. He said the attacks stopped when the ANP completed its five year term.

Ghulam Bilour pointed out that the election campaign was taking place peacefully when all of a sudden political workers and leaders came under attacks. He said that chief justice of Pakistan should not have withdrawn security detail from Haroon Bilour. He added that the chief justice should not have interfered in the administrative affairs.

The ANP leader said that he did not seek security, but Haroon Bilour should not have been deprived of it. He said that targeting politicians was easy as they had to interact with the people.