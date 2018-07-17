Mashrafe to join BD squad for WI ODIs

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s One-day International skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is all set to join the one-day squad for the upcoming three-match series against West Indies a Bangladesh Cricket Board official said on Monday putting to rest the doubts over his participation. His participation was under the cloud of uncertainty given that he did not join the squad alongside the other five members of the ODI squad on July 13 due to his ailing wife, whose improvement in condition prompted him in deciding to join the squad. He now will leave for the West Indies at midnight today. ‘‘Mashrafe is expected to leave tonight,’’ chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz on Monday.

‘’Apparently his wife’s condition is quite stable at present that prompted him to join the squad,’’ he added. Minhajul believes that his inclusion will bolster the strength of the team, who are at an all-time low in confidence after their humbling defeats by the hosts, who crushed the visitors inside three days in both Tests. ‘‘Naturally his presence will have a big impact on the morale of the team. He has got great leadership skills and it can play a big part in transforming the mindset of the team,’’ he said. Bangladesh begin their ODI campaign with a lone warm-up game against UWI Vice Chancellor’s XI before the three-match series from July 22, which will be followed by a three-match T20I series.