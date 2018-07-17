Conference on ‘Pakistan’s Foreign Policy: Challenges and Opportunities’tomorrow

Islamabad: The Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS) to hold the conference on ‘Pakistan’s Foreign Policy: Challenges and Opportunities’ here on 18 July (Wednesday).

Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon will be the key note speaker. Ambassador (r) Ali Sarwar Naqvi, executive director CISS would also grace the conference. Other speakers include; former ambassador Ashraf J. Qazi on topic ‘Overview of Changing International Strategic Environment and Imperatives of Pakistan Foreign Policy,’ Nasim Zehra on ‘Assessing Challenges to Pakistan’s Foreign Policy and Options for Pakistan,’ Dr. Syed Rifaat Hussain on ‘Opportunities for Pakistan in the evolving geo-strategic environment with reference to SCO,’ Hassan Dawood on ‘Opportunities for Pakistan in the evolving geo-strategic environment with reference to CPEC.’ Former ambassador Salman Bashir on ‘Regional Issues and their impact on National Security,’ former ambassador Aizaz Chaudhary on ‘Evolving Contour of International Nuclear Order and its Impact on Nuclear Stability.’ The conference will be held in Marriott Hotel Islamabad from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.