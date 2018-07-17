Faculty training programme

LAHORE: Two-week training programme “Punjab Academic Training Workshop and Mentoring Sessions” started at University of Education, Township campus here on Monday.

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Dr Nizam-ud-Din, UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam, Director Research Dr Shahzada Qaiser and other officials attended the inaugural session. Dr Nizam-ud-Din highlighted the PHEC’s efforts in uplifting higher education sector in Punjab. He said the PHEC was focusing to have community colleges across the province for which it was providing basic training to faculty members. Dr Rauf-i-Azam said the workshop was aimed for the professional development of the faculty members. All the resource persons belonged to American universities, he added.