PPP, PML-N broke all records of corruption, says Imran

MIANWALI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan, said on Monday that it is his duty to educate the people about the problems inflicted on this nation by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the first of which is foreign debt.

Taking a jibe at the PPP and PML-N, Imran Khan said the self-proclaimed kings go abroad and buy palaces and expensive properties. They siphon funds from here and their children sit abroad on billions in businesses. Addressing an election rally in his hometown Mianwali, Imran Khan said the PML-N and PPP have broken all records of corruption.

Imran said he would bring about fundamental changes in all the sectors including industry, commerce and agriculture after coming to power, adding at present, the economic condition of Pakistan has gone from bad to worse, and the price of dollar has reached its peak, which is likely to cause inflation He regretted the Pakistani rupee had crashed to a record low against the US dollar due to corruption of political leaders, adding the increase in the price of dollar has increased the country’s debts. He said the PML-N government inflicted a loss of Rs3,600 billion on the country during its five-year tenure. He said the “country’s biggest problem is its debt as the government took loans to meet expenses, adding taxes are imposed on masses to pay loans.” He appealed to people to come out on July 25 and vote for his party.

The PTI chief said the nation is paying a high price for political leaders' corruption. He said the accountability of the plunderers has begun and they were sentenced for their misdeeds. Lamenting deforestation in Pakistan, Imran vowed to protect forests and plant more forests to save the environment. He said the people of Mianwali had given him great respect, and hoped they would make him successful in the general election 2018.

He told the meeting participants: "If the PML-N candidates come to ask for your vote, ask them what they had done for the country in the last five years. Ask them to name one institution they improved." He alleged that Nawaz Sharif used to send country's wealth to his sons abroad. "Nawaz has two sons in London, while [former finance minister] Ishaq Dar’s sons are in Dubai." Nawaz and Dar claim they have no money, but their children are billionaires.