England’s Vince and Billings on standby after Roy injury

LONDON: England opener Jason Roy will have a fitness test before play on Tuesday (today) to see if he can take part in the third and deciding One-day International against India at Headingley.

If Roy misses out, Hampshire captain James Vince could be in line for his first ODI appearance in nearly two years, although Monday saw England call up Kent’s Sam Billings as additional batting cover for the series finale in Leeds.

Roy sustained a laceration to the little finger of his right hand while fielding during England’s 86-run victory over India at Lord’s on Saturday and a team spokesman said Monday: “He remains a doubt for tomorrow (Tuesday) and will have a fitness test in the morning at the ground to ascertain whether he’ll be fit to play.”

Vince last played a one-day match for England during the tour of Bangladesh in October 2016.Opener Alex Hales has missed the whole of the series with India with a side strain while Dawid Malan, his replacement, has already been released to take part in the second-string England Lions’ four-day match with India A.

Vince lost his Test place at the start of the season in one of the first major decisions by new England selection chief Ed Smith. But he has been in brilliant domestic white-ball form, scoring more than 500 runs during Hampshire’s victorious One-day Cup campaign.