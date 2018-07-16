Ex-PTI MPA to support MMA candidate in Chitral

CHITRAL: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fauzia Bibi on Sunday vowed to support Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) aspirants in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking at a press conference at her residence in Chitral Town, she said that she and her supporters would unconditionally back the MMA candidates for the National Assembly and the Provincial Assembly seats in the next general elections in Chitral.

The MMA leaders including Qari Abdur Rehman Qureshi, Maulana Jamshed Ahmad, Fazle Rabi Jan, Wajihuddin and others were present on the occasion. Fauzia Bibi said she had executed numerous development schemes in the district when she was MPA in the previous government.