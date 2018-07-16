South Africa’s Justin Harding wins Indonesia Open

JAKARTA: South Africa’s Justin Harding carded a one-under-par 71 to secure his maiden Asian Tour victory at the final day of the Indonesia Open on Sunday.

The 32-year-old dropped two shots on holes seven and eight, but bounced back with two birdies and won with an 18-under-par 270 total at Jakarta’s Pondok Indah Golf Course.Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent pressured Harding early in the round after firing three consecutive birdies on the second, third and fourth hole.

However Vincent lost the advantage after dropping three shots at the sixth, ninth and 10th, ending the week in second place.“I’m thrilled with the victory. I came here not knowing what to expect. I’ve been playing nicely the whole year. I like the golf course and it was set up quite nicely for me,” Justin Harding said.Harding took part in the $500,000 tournament as an invitee and will take up Asian Tour membership following his win.