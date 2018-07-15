Mustang, Bannu blasts conspiracy of enemies: Askari

LAHORE: Interim Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari on Saturday said that the blasts in Mustang and Bannu are conspiracies of enemies of Pakistan.

He said the government would not allow fulfillment of nefarious designs of the enemy of Pakistan to spread unrest and instability in the country through such coward attacks.

He said the people of Pakistan would foil nefarious designs of the enemies with unity.

He said in a statement that blasts of Mustang and Bannu should be condemned in the strongest possible words.

Those spilling blood of the innocent people were, in fact, enemies of humanity and the blasts were an evil conspiracy against the country.

The chief minister said the Punjab government shared the grief of families of the victims of the blasts and deeply sympathized with them.

He said the Punjab government was standing with the families of the victims and expresses solidarity with them.

He said the nation would always remember sacrifices of martyrs. He said terrorists were enemies of humanity and such coward acts of the enemy could not shake the resolve of the nation to end terrorism.