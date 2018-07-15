Sun July 15, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2018

Junior squash team leaves for India

ISLAMABAD: A nine-member Pakistan contingent left Karachi for Chennai (India) to compete in the individual as well as World Junior Team Squash Championship.

The world event starts in the Indian city from July 18-29. The individual event would be followed by team event.

Players and officials: Abbas Zeb, Muhammad Uzair, Haris Qasim, Farhan Hashmi (team and individual event); Asad Ullah Khan and Uzair Shoukat (individual event only); Munawar Zaman (manager); Fazal Shah and Muhammad Yasin (coaches).

