Sun July 15, 2018
Business

REUTERS
July 15, 2018

Loan signed for oil refinery

ABUJA: Africa´s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has signed a $650 million loan facility with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) for his oil refinery project in Nigeria.

Africa´s trade bank, based in Egypt, also signed a $750 million facility with Nigeria´s development bank, the Bank of Industry. Reuters witnessed the signing of both loans on Saturday.

