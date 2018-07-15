Loan signed for oil refinery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABUJA: Africa´s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has signed a $650 million loan facility with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) for his oil refinery project in Nigeria.
Africa´s trade bank, based in Egypt, also signed a $750 million facility with Nigeria´s development bank, the Bank of Industry. Reuters witnessed the signing of both loans on Saturday.
