Sat July 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2018

PTI leaders term ‘Nawaz welcome’ a flop show

LAHORE: The PTI leadership termed the Friday welcome of the former premier Nawaz Sharif a flop show that completely exposed the PML-N.

PTI leaders including Abdul Aleem Khan, Shafqat Mahmood, Aslam Iqbal, Dr Murad Raas and others while addressing a press conference at the Chairman’s Secretariat Friday said the PML-N leadership rather than raising hue and cry over the arrest of its workers should recall the crackdown and torture on the PTI activists during ‘dharna’ episode in 2014.

They said the July 13 show proved a ‘political death’ of the PML-N which was totally rejected by the people of Lahore.

They also slammed the Sharif family and stated that it was only interested in power. They also predicted PTI’s victory on July 25.

