Strike against police

TT SINGH: Lawyers Friday observed a strike against the alleged police failure to arrest the killers of their colleague. DBA president Raja Khalid Mahmood told reporters that still police could not arrest the killers of senior lawyer Chaudhry Muhammad Amin, who was shot dead a few weeks ago by two unidentified attackers.
