13 candidates fined for violating election code of conduct

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: The deputy commissioner has imposed total Rs 390,000 fine on 13 candidates for violating the election code of conduct here. The notices have also been issued to 43 union council chairmen and government employees by the authorities in this regard. As many as 14 monitoring teams are performing duty in the district to check violation of election code of conduct.
OKARA: The deputy commissioner has imposed total Rs 390,000 fine on 13 candidates for violating the election code of conduct here. The notices have also been issued to 43 union council chairmen and government employees by the authorities in this regard. As many as 14 monitoring teams are performing duty in the district to check violation of election code of conduct.
Comments