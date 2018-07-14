Sat July 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2018

13 candidates fined for violating election code of conduct

OKARA: The deputy commissioner has imposed total Rs 390,000 fine on 13 candidates for violating the election code of conduct here. The notices have also been issued to 43 union council chairmen and government employees by the authorities in this regard. As many as 14 monitoring teams are performing duty in the district to check violation of election code of conduct.

