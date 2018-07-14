Bilawal questions PML-N workers’ arrest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday questioned the arrest of the workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and putting Lahore under siege.

In a tweet on social network Twitter, “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted, “Understand the legal grounds for arrest of MNS after NAB conviction but on what grounds are workers and leaders being arrested? Why is Lahore under siege ? Right to peacful protest is fundamental for democracy.”

While in another tweet, he protested barring him from fly to Peshawar while tweeting that, “While PM select was allowed to fly. Our permission was canceled after shortly afterwards. After having been on the road for 2hrs am now told permission is now granted. Bizzar. Plan on getting to Peshawar come what may.”