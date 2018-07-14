Respect senior citizens

This refers to the letter ‘Relief for the elderly’ (June 27) by Abdul Aziz Khatri. Although post offices and banks are required by law to have a separate counter for senior citizens, these institutions are not complying with the order. Two days back, I had to go to the ETO office Islamabad for depositing my car’s annual registration fee. There was a counter with the words ‘For senior citizens’ written on it in bold, however the long queue that was made in front of it had a large number of youngsters. No one asked them to go to the other counters meant for them.

Not able to bear the heat, I went inside the ETO office and requested the officer on duty for help. While one would like to appreciate the good gesture of the dutiful and responsible inspector, the fact remains that such people are only few in numbers. The result is that seniors many of whom contributed towards building this country continue to suffer. Those who are aware of the law can get their job done easily, but what about those who are unaware of the law?

Group Captain (r) Saeed Nawaz Khan

Rawalpindi