Neck-and-neck contests expected in Swat

MINGORA: Unlike the 2013 general election when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) swept the polls in Swat, this time neck-and-neck contests are expected on different national and provincial assembly seats in the district.

Electioneering is in full swing ahead of the July 25 election in Swat, which is known for its trend of change as Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) won the 2002 election by a majority in the district but faced a huge loss in the 2008 polls when people of Swat voted in favour of Awami National Party (ANP).

In the 2013 election, ANP secured just one provincial assembly seat out of the seven provincial and two National Assembly seats in the district.

Though a huge change is not expected this time, political pundits say there is a chance for PTI to win some of the provincial and National Assembly seats.

PTI, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N, ANP, and MMA are very active and optimistic for success in the polls.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and the party’s provincial President Amir Muqam and PTI’s deputy general secretary Murad Saeed are also contesting from various constituencies of the district.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has addressed gatherings in different parts of the district, while Shahbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazalur Rahman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are expected to speak at public gatherings in the next couple of days.

Shahbaz Sharif is contesting election from NA-3 Swat-2 where he is competing with Salimur Rahman of PTI, Shahzada Shahryar Amirzeb of PPP and Abdul Karim of ANP. Though MMA withdrew Maulana Hujjatullah in support of Shahbaz Sharif, he refused tand is contesting election as an independent candidate.

Amir Muqam while talking to reporters in Swat said that the party requested Shahbaz Sharif to contest from this constituency, which is also the headquarters of Malakand division, so that after getting elected the miseries of the entire region are addressed seriously.

He claimed that Shahbaz Sharif is eager to develop this area like Punjab. However, ex-MNA and PTI’s candidate Salimur Rahman said that his party would win by a huge margin.

Muhammad Amin, district head of Jamaat-e-Islami and MMA candidate for PK-5, is supporting independent candidate Maulana Hujattullah. The district head of MMA, Qari Mahmood, has issued show-cause notice to Muhammad Amin for violating the MMA discipline.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman, president of MMA, has already announced support for Shahbaz Sharif in NA-3.

Amir Muqam is contesting from two provincial constituencies, PK-2 and PK-4, and National Assembly seat NA-2 Swat-1. In NA-2, Dr Haider Ali Khan of PTI, Mumtaz Ahmad from ANP, Naveed Iqbal of MMA and PPP’s Amjad Ali Khan are contesting against Amir Muqam.

A tough competition is expected between Amir Muqam and PTI’s Dr Haider Ali, and it is believed that the party that wins the election from this constituency may also win from PK-2 and PK-3.

NA-4 is another important constituency where PTI’s Murad Saeed is contesting election against PML-N’s Feroz Shah Khan, ANP’s Brig (Retd) Salim Khan, MMA candidate Qari Mahmood and Qamar Zaman of PPP. Though Murad Saeed is a tough campaigner candidate, Salim Khan, who is the son of the late Afzal Khan Lala, is also considered to be strong.

Feroz Shah Khan of PML-N is famous in the area for his social work. Qari Mahmood of MMA, who served as provincial minister for livestock in 2002-07 in the MMA government, also has strong influence in the area.

According to figures provided by Election Commission of Pakistan, the total number of voters in Swat is 11,93,111 that include 6,81,835 male and 5,11276 female voters.

More than 30 independent candidates are also in the run in Swat district.

It is not yet clear how many women voters would be able to exercise their right to vote. In the past elections, majority of families were unwilling to send their women to the polling stations to vote.

All those who will win in Swat will have to deal with issues like dilapidated roads leading to the tourist spots, bridges on River Swat, weak electricity supply lines, lack of educational institutes, and construction of Swat University building.