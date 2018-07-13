Two terrorists jailed for possessing illegal arms, explosives

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday awarded 12 years’ imprisonment to terrorists Kamal Ahmed and also announced a 10-year jail term against another terrorist, Muhammad Ilayas. The two terrorists, who are affiliated with a banned outfit, were arrested in Gulistan-e-Jauhar last year. The police had seized illegal arms and explosive material from their possession. The court also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on each of the convicts.

Plea for Lyari FIR

A court reserved its ruling till July 16 on the question of the registration of a case against Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others charged with torturing MQM workers.MQM leader Mehfooz Yar Khan, who is a candidate for NA-246 and contesting against Bilawal, moved an application and claimed that his supporters and MQM workers were tortured on July 1 when a rally was staged in Lyari.

He further claimed the workers were tortured by Bilawal Bhutto Zardair and PPP actvists. The attorney for Bilawal however contended that the rally was attacked and several PPP workers suffered injuries.

The counsel drew the attention of the court towards the registration of a first information report in this connection. The counsel for Khan submitted before the court of the additional district and sessions judge (East) that the MQM men were tortured and injured at the rally, but the FIR was also lodged against the injured men.

He asked the court to pass orders for the registration of a case against Bilawal and his supporters. The judge after hearing the arguments reserved its ruling and fixed July 16 to announce it.