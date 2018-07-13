Mansehra closes schools functioning in hot weather

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The district administration has closed down several schools running in the hot weather here on Thursday. AC Khuram Rehman Jadoon along with Assistant Education Officer Sarfaraz Khan paid a surprise visit to private schools and colleges in the city and its suburbs. The official forcibly closed Peace School and College, Taimeer-e-Nao Public School, Al Quran Beacon School and College and Iqra Public School, which had not announced summer vacations.
