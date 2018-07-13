Fri July 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

July 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mansehra closes schools functioning in hot weather

MANSEHRA: The district administration has closed down several schools running in the hot weather here on Thursday. AC Khuram Rehman Jadoon along with Assistant Education Officer Sarfaraz Khan paid a surprise visit to private schools and colleges in the city and its suburbs. The official forcibly closed Peace School and College, Taimeer-e-Nao Public School, Al Quran Beacon School and College and Iqra Public School, which had not announced summer vacations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar