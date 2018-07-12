Tayyab wins first squash title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam claimed his first $10,000 Pakistan Circuit III Squash title at the RKJK Squash Complex in Karachi on Wednesday.
Tayyab beat Farhan Zaman 11-8, 1-12, 11-1, 11-8 in the final that lasted for 44 minutes.In the women’s singles final, Faiza Zafar defeated her sister Madina Zafar 11-7, 11-9, 16-14 to claim the title.
ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam claimed his first $10,000 Pakistan Circuit III Squash title at the RKJK Squash Complex in Karachi on Wednesday.
Tayyab beat Farhan Zaman 11-8, 1-12, 11-1, 11-8 in the final that lasted for 44 minutes.In the women’s singles final, Faiza Zafar defeated her sister Madina Zafar 11-7, 11-9, 16-14 to claim the title.
Comments