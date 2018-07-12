Tayyab wins first squash title

ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam claimed his first $10,000 Pakistan Circuit III Squash title at the RKJK Squash Complex in Karachi on Wednesday.

Tayyab beat Farhan Zaman 11-8, 1-12, 11-1, 11-8 in the final that lasted for 44 minutes.In the women’s singles final, Faiza Zafar defeated her sister Madina Zafar 11-7, 11-9, 16-14 to claim the title.