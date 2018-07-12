‘Ghous Ali Shah to win from NA-208’

SUKKUR: A local PPP leader and and a worker of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, Mobin Ahmed Phulpoto on Wednesday dissociated himself from the PPP and joined the Grand Democratic Alliance. Phulpoto said PPP is no longer the party of the poor and is now dominated by families of the influentials. He said the GDA candidate from NA-208 Khairpur Syed Ghous Ali Shah and PS-26 Candidate Lala Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh will win the election against Qaim Ali Shah and his daughter Nafisa Shah Jillani. Mobin Phulpoto had filled his nomination papers as an independent from NA-208 Khairpur, but his nomination papers were rejected by a returning officer due to default of Sukkur Electric Supply company’s dues worth Rs 3.6 million.