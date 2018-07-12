Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Ghous Ali Shah to win from NA-208’

SUKKUR: A local PPP leader and and a worker of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, Mobin Ahmed Phulpoto on Wednesday dissociated himself from the PPP and joined the Grand Democratic Alliance. Phulpoto said PPP is no longer the party of the poor and is now dominated by families of the influentials. He said the GDA candidate from NA-208 Khairpur Syed Ghous Ali Shah and PS-26 Candidate Lala Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh will win the election against Qaim Ali Shah and his daughter Nafisa Shah Jillani. Mobin Phulpoto had filled his nomination papers as an independent from NA-208 Khairpur, but his nomination papers were rejected by a returning officer due to default of Sukkur Electric Supply company’s dues worth Rs 3.6 million.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar