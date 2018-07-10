Muslim Youth University’s BoG meet

Islamabad: The 5th Board of Governors meeting of Muslim Youth (MY) University was held at MY University, city campus, G-10/4, says a press release.

Chancellor Muhammad Saeed Mehdi, Vice Chancellor Dr. Syed Tahir Hijazi, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik, Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal as members of BoG, Arif H. Syed, Registrar, Asra Hassan, coordinator to Chairman (Sheikh Waqas Akram) attended the meeting.

The BoG deliberated in detail and unanimously approved main agenda items including; 4th BoG minutes of the meeting, construction plan of MY University main campus on Japan Road, Islamabad, completion of documents for HEC, PEC requirements as per their rules and standards, budget 2017-2018, and launching of new undergraduate programmes; BBA, MBA, BS (Media and Communication) and BS (ITM) accordingly.