Tue July 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

July 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Spread awareness about Punjab Highway Patrol’

Our correspondent

x
Advertisement

LAHORE:Additional IGP Punjab Highway Patrol Kunwar Shah Rukh instructed that dedicated vehicles and staff of Mobile Education Units available in every Punjab Highway Patrol area should be motivated and sensitised about the projection of Punjab Highway Patrol. He said that vehicles and staff of Mobile Education Units available in every region should be motivated and sensitised about the projection of Punjab Highway Patrol.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar