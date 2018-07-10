‘Spread awareness about Punjab Highway Patrol’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
LAHORE:Additional IGP Punjab Highway Patrol Kunwar Shah Rukh instructed that dedicated vehicles and staff of Mobile Education Units available in every Punjab Highway Patrol area should be motivated and sensitised about the projection of Punjab Highway Patrol. He said that vehicles and staff of Mobile Education Units available in every region should be motivated and sensitised about the projection of Punjab Highway Patrol.
Our correspondent
