STEM Summer Camp 2018 closing events held

Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Summer Camp 2018 at the Lincoln Corners in Liaquat Memorial Library and Pakistan American Cultural Center finished strong with an interactive and energetic closing ceremony at the United States Consulate General in Karachi.

During the 10-day camp, WeMakers, an organisation founded by 19-year-old entrepreneurs and nurtured at NEST I/O, a technology incubator in Karachi, carried out coding workshops culminating with participants developing “augmented reality” games.

The summer camp also featured English-language learning, art creation, and public speaking activities, which the young participants enthusiastically demonstrated through role plays and presentations.

On the final day, participants tested their knowledge with a Jeopardy-style quiz with American diplomats, and also organised recycling projects and planted trees at the consulate as a part of the Green Team -- recycling efforts at the US Consulate General, Karachi.