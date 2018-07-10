PML-N Business Forum expresses concern over judgment against Nawaz

KARACHI: Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, President of PML-N’s Business Forum, expressed his concern on the recent judgment of the accountability court against Nawaz Sharif and his family few days before the general election, which created doubts and raised questions on the fair and transparent elections.

He said that the business community did not appreciate the judgment as it will further create political unrest in the country and will shatter confidence of the investors. He said that decline of the PSX, Pak rupee, falling reserves and downgrading credit rating of Pakistan are the indicators of worsening economic situation in the country. PML-N leader Ishtiaq Baig along with the members of the PML-N’s Business Forum will be receiving Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz upon their arrival in Lahore on Friday.