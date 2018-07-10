Tue July 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NIC invites startups for incubation

ISLAMABAD: The National Incubation Center (NIC) held an open house session for all those who aspire to be a part of its fourth group of start-ups, a statement said on Monday.

x
Advertisement

The top startups at the NIC out of the selected entrepreneurs will be chosen for the Jazz xlr8 program.

The Jazz xlr8 program at the NIC offer startups access to Jazz’s user base, a global network of mentors, and its digital platforms. “Jazz xlr8 works in-line with Veon’s ‘Make Your Mark’ initiative, which aims to help shape the future generation through exposure and seed funding,” the statement added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar