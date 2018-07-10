NIC invites startups for incubation

ISLAMABAD: The National Incubation Center (NIC) held an open house session for all those who aspire to be a part of its fourth group of start-ups, a statement said on Monday.

The top startups at the NIC out of the selected entrepreneurs will be chosen for the Jazz xlr8 program.

The Jazz xlr8 program at the NIC offer startups access to Jazz’s user base, a global network of mentors, and its digital platforms. “Jazz xlr8 works in-line with Veon’s ‘Make Your Mark’ initiative, which aims to help shape the future generation through exposure and seed funding,” the statement added.