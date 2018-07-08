Sun July 08, 2018
July 8, 2018

Pakistan, China hold patrol in mountainous regions

BEIJING: Chinese and Pakistani frontier defence forces conduct joint patrol at a mountainous region in Khunjerab in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region last week.

They were respectively assigned to a frontier defence company in Khunjerab under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command (MC) and the border police of the Pakistani Khunjerab Security Force (KSF), a leading China’s defence journal ‘ China Military’ reported on Saturday.

The Chinese and Pakistan frontier defence forces discussed Chinese-Pakistan border situation during the joint border patrol.

The troops from both Chinese and Pakistani frontier defence forces saluted each other prior to the patrol and also engaged in a friendly competition of arm wrestling during the short break.

