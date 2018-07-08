Jahangir to train Pak junior squash team

ISLAMABAD: Squash legend Jahangir Khan has agreed to train the Pakistan players prior to their departure for Chennai (India) to take part in the World Junior Championship.

A Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) official told ‘The News’ that Jahangir would train the junior players for around five days.

“The junior team is currently training in Islamabad and will have a second round of training in Karachi starting Monday (tomorrow) before leaving for India,” the official said. “Jahangir very graciously has accepted the request to train the players.

“The former world and British Open champion’s guidance would be of vital importance to the juniors.”

A nine-member Pakistan squad including six players will leave for Chennai on July 14. The World Junior Championship starts July 23.

Meanwhile, the championship’s organisers have released the draws for the individual event with Abbas Zeb — one of the top junior players — having a comparatively easier first and second round matches.

Abbas will play South Africa’s Murray Shepers in the first round and then will meet the winner of the match between New Zealand’s Thomas and Canada’s Darosham Khan. The Pakistani would not be playing against a seeded player till the third round.

No Pakistan player has been seeded in the individual event mainly because of their lack of international exposure.

Another leading player, Uzair Shoukat will meet Malaysia’s Hafiz Zhafri in the first round while Asadullah will be up against India’s Utkarsh Baheti.

Farhan Hashmi will be seen locking horns with Qatar’s Mohammad Al Murakhi while Haris Qasim has a tough opening round match against Australia’s Ethan Eyles. Mohammad Uzair will play New Zealander Leo Fatlolafa in the first round.

Egyptian Marwan Tarek, who plays at the senior circuit, is the top seed and is followed by countryman Mostafa Asal.