‘Company of the year’

Rawalpindi : This is the third year in a row that Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has won ‘Company of the Year’ award. In addition, this year the company has also grabbed ‘Fastest Growing Company of the Year’ for the consecutive 2nd year and ‘RCCI Premier Award’ for the first time at 31st Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) International Achievement Awards 2018. The awards were conferred at a prestigious ceremony held in Baku, Azerbaijan, says a press release.

The awards were organised by the RCCI to recognise the performance of local businesses and businessmen and their contributions in strengthening the country’s economy. The awards also promote healthy competition among local businesses and act as catalyst for trade activities. Arranging awards ceremonies in other countries also help in improving bilateral trade and promoting soft image of Pakistan.