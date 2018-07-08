PU’s professor participated in international conference in Canada

Lahore: Punjab University Institute of Education and Research Professor Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry participated in an international conference in Toronto, Canada.

Renowned academics in field of education from various parts of the world participated in the conference. Addressing the delegates, Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry said that teachers in Pakistan must learn modern technologies being utilised in the profession of teaching because new challenges had emerged in the field.

He said the developed countries of the world must come forward to help the developing countries to make the world a valuable global village. He said the advanced countries must share their technologies with the countries like Pakistan.

Later, Dr Abid Hussain called upon Consul General of Pakistan in New York Raja Ali Ejaz and discussed various areas with areas to enhance academic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States. He also visited Islamic Cultural Centre at Manhattan, New York.