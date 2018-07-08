Sun July 08, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2018

Woman injured by husband dies

LAHORE: A 63-year-old woman, who was allegedly injured by her husband with the strikes of a knife in Hurbanspura, succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Saturday.

Police said the victim scuffled with her husband Riaz Hussain, a resident of Kotli Peer Abdul Rehman over some domestic issue. Riaz got furious and attacked her with a knife leaving her badly injured.

She was rushed to hospital where she died. Police have added the murder offence to the FIR. The body has been removed to morgue.

