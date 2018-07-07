Youth murdered in South Africa buried in Okara village

OKARA: The body of a Pakistani youth, who was murdered in South Africa a few days ago, was brought at 4/IR village on Friday. Bilal Hussain had gone to South Africa some 11 years ago. Some outlaws locked him and his four friends in a house and set the house on fire after murdering them a few days ago. Now the body of Bilal was brought to his native village for burial. He was buried in his ancestral graveyard.

‘STEPS WILL BE TAKEN TO IMPLEMENT ELECTION CODE OF CONDUCT’: Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazeer has said that all possible steps will be taken to implement the election code of conduct here. He said this while addressing a meeting of general election candidates along with DPO Zeeshan Asghar here on Friday. The DC said that all steps were being taken to maintain law and order in the district. He said that no candidate would be allowed to take out a rally without advance permission from the district administration. The candidates could display banners, posters and hoardings according to the sizes approved by the Election Commission, he added. The deputy commissioner told that 14 monitory teams had been established in the district to keep vigilant eye on the affairs of the elections. He told that notices had been issued to 10 UC chairmen for violation of election code of conduct. He said that 170 polling stations had been declared sensitive where CCTV cameras were installed. The district police officer said that the violators of the election code of conduct would be taken to task under the instructions of the caretaker Punjab government. He told that every candidate could hire two gunmen who would have licensed for his safety.

CRUSHED TO DEATH: A cyclist was crushed to death by a truck near 39/D village on Friday. Saleem of Donga Bonga was going on his cycle when a speeding truck crushed him to death.