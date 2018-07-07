Hot weather forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather was observed in the city here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Meteorological officials said seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Also, weak monsoon currents are still penetrating central parts of the country and a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country. Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds may occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was also recorded in several cities, including Malam Jabba 26mm, Kakul 18mm, Kohat 16mm, Pattan 12mm, Parachinar 10mm. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Padidan where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 34°C, minimum was 24.2°C.