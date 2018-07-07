Sat July 07, 2018
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
July 7, 2018

ECP says Maryam’s disqualification not to affect election

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday reacted to the conviction of Sharifs by saying a convict could not contest elections.

When asked about the possibility of Maryam Nawaz and her spouse Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar taking part in elections after their conviction by the accountability court, the Election Commission spokesperson said they could not contest elections under Article 63 of the Constitution. He explained that in the light of the court judgment, directions would be given to the returning officers.

He also said the ballot papers for the constituency i.e. 127, from where Maryam is a candidate, would be printed anew with deletion of her name, and the poll process would proceed accordingly.

