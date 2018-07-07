11 perish in Nawabshah road accident

NAWABSHAH: As many as 11 people, including a woman and a minor child, were killed and 30 others received multiple injuries when a speedy van and coach collided head on, while a car coming from behind also dashed into the passenger van.

The Nawabshah bound passenger van was coming from Daur, while the coach was coming from Karachi when the collision took place. The rescue services immediately shifted the injured and bodies to the Peoples Medical College Hospital. An emergency was imposed at the hospital.

The people rushed to the site of the accident and undertook rescue work.

Some of the injured and the bodies were removed from the vehicles out after cutting the chassis.