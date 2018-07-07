Sat July 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

11 perish in Nawabshah road accident

NAWABSHAH: As many as 11 people, including a woman and a minor child, were killed and 30 others received multiple injuries when a speedy van and coach collided head on, while a car coming from behind also dashed into the passenger van.

x
Advertisement

The Nawabshah bound passenger van was coming from Daur, while the coach was coming from Karachi when the collision took place. The rescue services immediately shifted the injured and bodies to the Peoples Medical College Hospital. An emergency was imposed at the hospital.

The people rushed to the site of the accident and undertook rescue work.

Some of the injured and the bodies were removed from the vehicles out after cutting the chassis.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar