Sat July 07, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
July 7, 2018

Lankan Premier League postponed

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Cricket’s recent troubles continue after the board’s ambitious plans of conducting a franchise-based T20 tournament was postponed.

The board is yet to confirm postponement of Lankan Premier League, but the talk of the event not happening has been doing the rounds since the elections of SLC was held by a court ruling in May. Tournament Director of LPL Russel Arnold confirmed the postponement with a tweet. LPL was a brainchild of former SLC chief Thilanga Sumathihpala and the event had gained momentum after Sumathipala had received the backing of Board of Control for Cricket in India.

