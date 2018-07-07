PCB officially launches complaint against BCCI

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially launched a complaint against BCCI to International Cricket Council for not honouring the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both boards and asked for compensation of seventy million dollars for financial loses.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi will be flying to England to give final shape to its case against the BCCI. Pakistan and India were supposed to play six bilateral series starting from 2015 till 2023, but BCCI has not fulfilled its commitment and contended political tension between the two countries as the reason for cancelling all cricket series. Political tensions between the two nations ensured from the BCCI that all their cricketing ties got cancelled. The Indian government’s intervention is the reason cited by the BCCI for not playing cricket with them.

