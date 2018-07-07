Artificial windpipe graft: Medical journal ‘The Lancet’ retracts papers

PARIS: The Lancet medical journal on Friday withdrew two papers authored by disgraced Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini, found guilty of misconduct regarding an experimental windpipe graft procedure of which most recipients died.

Retracting a study is a rare step for a prestigious journal which publishes work only after it has been peer-reviewed by other experts in the field concerned.

In an editorial, The Lancet announced "we are retracting two papers by Paolo Macchiarini and co-authors after receiving requests to do so from the new President of the Karolinska Institute (KI), Ole Petter Ottersen." Macchiarini was attached to the Karolinska Institute, which awards the Nobel medicine prize every year, when he tested his controversial artificial tracheotomy transplants and published the results in The Lancet in 2011.

The operation involves coating an artificial wind pipe "scaffold" with the recipient´s own stem cells, meant to develop into mature tracheal cells that will not be rejected by the patient´s immune system.

Macchiarini and his colleagues performed eight such transplants in total. Seven of the patients died, and doctors lost track of the eighth.