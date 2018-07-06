Aussies, Filipinos ‘sorry’ for basketball brawl

MANILA: Australia and the Philippines apologised Thursday for bringing basketball into “disrepute” with a massive on-court melee between players, fans and officials during a World Cup qualifier.

The violence on Monday in Manila, which made international headlines, left the Australian team fearing for their safety, and they sought embassy help to fast-track their departure from the Philippines. “We wish to apologize to the entire basketball community worldwide — and in particular to our fantastic fans,” said the joint statement from the nations’ basketball associations.

The apology in particular cited “the behavior displayed by both teams and for bringing the game of basketball into disrepute.”