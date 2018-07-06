Fri July 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gujranwala bag Inter-Club Karate trophy

LAHORE: Shotokan Karate International Centre Gujranwala won the Punjab Inter-Club Team Karate Championship that ended on Thursday at Gymnasium hall of Punjab College here. In all 28 clubs from all over the Punjab participated in this Championship. Martial Art Centre stood second while Punjab Karate Club Faisalabad and New Friends Shotokan Karate Centre Lahore secured joint third position. Ejazul Haq, President Islamabad Karate Association and Abdul Hafeez Bhatti, Director Sports Punjab, were the guests of honour at the event.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar