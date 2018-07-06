Gujranwala bag Inter-Club Karate trophy

LAHORE: Shotokan Karate International Centre Gujranwala won the Punjab Inter-Club Team Karate Championship that ended on Thursday at Gymnasium hall of Punjab College here. In all 28 clubs from all over the Punjab participated in this Championship. Martial Art Centre stood second while Punjab Karate Club Faisalabad and New Friends Shotokan Karate Centre Lahore secured joint third position. Ejazul Haq, President Islamabad Karate Association and Abdul Hafeez Bhatti, Director Sports Punjab, were the guests of honour at the event.