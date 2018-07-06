Fri July 06, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2018

Sallu warns against complacency after win over Australia

KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Salahuddin Sallu said on Thursday that Pakistan should not be complacent after beating Australia in the tri-nation series in Zimbabwe.

He praised the batting performances of Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, and Asif Ali. He also commended Shaheen Shah Afridi for claiming the wickets of AJ Finch, GJ Maxwell, and DJM Short.

He said Faheem Ashraf also bowled very well and that the fielders supported the bowlers’ efforts.

