Those without manifesto challenging us: Bilawal

aSAKRAND/NAWABSHAH: Chairman of Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that political parties, which have so far not revealed their manifestos, are challenging him.

The PPP chairman was addressing a rally in Sindh's Sakrand area as part of his ongoing election campaign. "Taliban Khan and the one asking why he was ousted both have no manifestos. How can they contest against us?" asked the PPP chairman.

Bilawal Bhutto said the PPP always introduced a farmer friendly manifesto adding that his party will provide interest-free loans. He said the people of Sindh had defeated terrorism.

"You are the people who have defeated Ziaul Haq and dictator Pervez Musharraf," said Bilawal to the crowd. He said that to alleviate the condition of the poor in the province, the PPP will introduce food cards and open food stores, which will be operated by women.

Bilawal Bhutto said that his party had always presented public friendly manifestos. He said that no other party had done anything like the PPP had done for farmers and poor people. Only the PPP has given loans to farmers without interest he said.

The PPP chairman said that his party will now give loans to poor people for business adding that no other party was offering any programme for farmers.

Bilawal went on to say that opponents say the PPP has not done anything in its tenure adding that those who do not even have a manifesto were targeting his party.

"The PPP has constructed four universities in Jamshoro," Bilawal said and added his party has given rights to farmers and started the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). "Food stores will be opened at union council levels and unemployment and food scarcity will be eliminated through food cards."

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that in not a single country of the world, any judicial branch has constructed a single dam. The construction of dams is the responsibility of governments and assemblies, the PPP chairman said while addressing a press conference at the Zardari House in Nawabshah.

Bilawal Bhutto said the party which proposed the construction of Kalabagh Dam pointed out in a report that it may not be beneficial but we should have a consensus on it.

The Bhutto family scion stressed that the water crisis is one the biggest the country is currently facing. "The PPP always raised the issue of water scarcity and struggled to resolve it," he said adding that they had built a number of small dams across the province.

The PPP chairman, while thanking his supporters for the warm welcome during his tour of the province, said he had faith that the nation would support them. "I also urge the puppet alliance to have faith in the nation," he added.

Bilawal further said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) should not quit the electoral race fearing defeat. All political parties should contest the election, he urged.

Responding to a question, Bilawal said they wanted the elections to be held on time. "In fact, PPP is the only party that has launched its manifesto." The PPP chairman said that boycotting the elections was not a wise decision. "May be other parties want to delay the election scheduled for July 25 so they could rig it or come in power through wrong means," he added.

Bilawal said that the nation doesn't want a puppet government and that propaganda against the PPP has been rejected across the country. Responding to a question, Bilawal said that Khalai Makhlooq (aliens) is just an Urdu language word. Replying to a question regarding the formation of a coalition government along with PTI, Bilawal said the people know about the policy of PTI regarding extremism, terrorism, water, Shaheed Benzair Bhutto, federation and democracy and it would be difficult for PPP to work with them.