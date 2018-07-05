85.17pc successful as BISE Mardan declares SSC results

MARDAN: The students of the Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College, Swabi, clinched all the top three positions as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan on Wednesday announced results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) (Annual Examination 2018.

A total of 61,515 students of grade-10 appeared in the examinations of which 52,394 were declared successful with overall pass percentage of 85.17.

According to the result notification, the top three positions were grabbed by Karnal Sher Cadet College, Swabi, students.

Mohammad Haris Shahzad secured 1,062 marks and stood first. Mohammad Aman secured 1,060 marks and stood second. Wajahat Usman secured 1,059 marks and remained third.

In the Science Group, the first position was won by Mohammad Haris Shahzad, second by Mohammad Aman while the third position was grabbed by Wajahat Usman of the Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College, Swabi.

In the Humanities Group, Alishba and Shehla secured 957 marks each. Both the students from the Presentation Convent High School Risalpur Nowshera shared the position.

Tooba Haider of the same school obtained 943 marks and stood second while Waleeja Nawaz of Moon Light Public High School Topi Swabi secured 938 marks and was adjudged third.

Overall the passing percentage of female candidates in all groups remained better than male candidates.

A total of 61 students succeeded in making it to the top 20 position holders list of which 25 students are from Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College, Swabi. No one student from the government school could win a place in the list of top 20 position holders.