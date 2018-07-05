Punjab leads other provinces in primary education: BBC

LONDON: Alif ailaan, a prominent no-government organisation (NGO) working in the education sector, has conducted a survey which has put Punjab on top regarding primary education, reports BBC.

The report, citing the NGO’s study, states that there was significant improvement in primary school admissions and the quality of primary education. There has been a rise in the number of students in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools which is very positive for the country.

If this trend is noted, then an increase of 7.7 percent in primary school enrolment, 13 percent in secondary education and 5.26 percent in higher secondary was recorded. The number of students in higher secondary schools rose from 87218 in 2013 to 546616 in 2016-2017.

The report sketches a comparison of all provinces which shows that Punjab has displayed the biggest rise in the number of students in public higher secondary schools. The report got a lot of attention in international media because compared to 4 years ago, all provinces initiated reforms to improve the overall number of students but the result was seen mostly in Punjab.

This report, though not the final authority in the matter, is an indicator that Punjab has reformed its schools and brought more children into the education system. The Economist also reported earlier that the education reforms witnessed in Punjab were some of the fastest in the region.